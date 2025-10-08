Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) Insider Heath Sharp Acquires 62,662 Shares

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) insider Heath Sharp purchased 62,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$251,274.62.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Reliance Worldwide Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 91.0%. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

