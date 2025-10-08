Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Decreases By 31.3%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DEUZF opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.