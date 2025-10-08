Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $2,745.68 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $2,585.32 and a 52-week high of $3,998.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,163.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,385.11.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.71 by $5.60. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 77.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

