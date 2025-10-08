Contrasting Tamboran Resources (TBN) and Its Peers

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tamboran Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A -$36.90 million -12.04 Tamboran Resources Competitors $83.13 billion $5.78 billion -14.30

Tamboran Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources. Tamboran Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A -7.31% -6.28% Tamboran Resources Competitors 2.85% 8.69% 3.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tamboran Resources has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tamboran Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tamboran Resources Competitors 471 1767 1988 120 2.40

Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Tamboran Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Tamboran Resources rivals beat Tamboran Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.