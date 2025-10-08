iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.9167.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $257,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,684.40. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 341.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

