OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.3333.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKUR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of OnKure Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKUR

Institutional Trading of OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 631,008 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in OnKure Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 663,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 224,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKUR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.43.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.