Head to Head Analysis: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) versus Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Celsius shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company, Incorporated 0 6 3 0 2.33 Celsius 1 3 19 0 2.78

Profitability

McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus target price of $80.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Celsius has a consensus target price of $62.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McCormick & Company, Incorporated is more favorable than Celsius.

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.50% 14.43% 6.02% Celsius 7.91% 36.88% 10.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McCormick & Company, Incorporated and Celsius”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.72 billion 2.62 $788.50 million $2.88 22.81 Celsius $1.36 billion 11.62 $145.07 million $0.37 165.03

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

