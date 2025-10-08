Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,721.64. This represents a 13.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $50,933.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,222.40. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,562 shares of company stock worth $5,650,256 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $723,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 46,222.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,856 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. Zai Lab has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

