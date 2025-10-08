BP (LON:BP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.14 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 434.45 ($5.83). BP shares last traded at GBX 432.80 ($5.81), with a volume of 25,328,227 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 385 to GBX 500 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 420 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 470 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.

The stock has a market capitalization of £84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 392.91.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 per share, for a total transaction of £373.45. Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 23,600 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 426 per share, for a total transaction of £100,536. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,715 shares of company stock worth $10,098,255. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

