DMC Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.4% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

