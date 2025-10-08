Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.75. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 275,800 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 359,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,956.90. This represents a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 619,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

