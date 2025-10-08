Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.39. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 11,796 shares trading hands.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 2.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cryo-Cell International

In other news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 6,449 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $28,762.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,925.74. The trade was a 0.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 124,381 shares of company stock worth $551,960. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.