Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.29. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

Innovative Designs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -2.85.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

