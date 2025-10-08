Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic (HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2025 – Hologic was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Hologic had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2025 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Hologic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2025 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2025 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2025 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/18/2025 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

