Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.08. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,451 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Down 5.9%

The stock has a market cap of $684,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

