iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,342,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,004,100. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.02. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

Get iRadimed alerts:

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

About iRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.