iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,342,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,004,100. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
iRadimed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.02. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.
iRadimed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on IRMD
About iRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRadimed
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.