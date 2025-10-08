Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Short Interest Update

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sandisk from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sandisk from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. Sandisk has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Further Reading

