Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.94. 318,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 60,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 32,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $26,348.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,636,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,509,026.40. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 199,758 shares of company stock valued at $153,345 over the last three months. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

