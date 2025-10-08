CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77. 13,410,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 11,655,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CDT Equity in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, CDT Equity presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.81.

CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDT Equity stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,278 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 51.09% of CDT Equity worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

