Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.38 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 58.60 ($0.79). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.80), with a volume of 449,175 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.
Vertu Motors Price Performance
Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported GBX 4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vertu Motors had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertu Motors plc will post 8.9391576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vertu Motors
Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.
