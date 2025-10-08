Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.20. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 9,912 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EUTLF

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 3.8%

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.