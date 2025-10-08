RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $91.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

