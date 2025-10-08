Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $618.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

