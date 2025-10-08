Roundview Capital LLC Has $504,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJH opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

