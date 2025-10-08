Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,123.68 ($15.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($15.31). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,127 ($15.13), with a volume of 136,708 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,095 to GBX 1,115 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,315.71.

Dunelm Group Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,158.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,123.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Featured Articles

