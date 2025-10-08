Roundview Capital LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0%

PLD opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

