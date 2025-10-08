CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.06 and traded as high as $94.98. CVR Partners shares last traded at $94.27, with a volume of 7,043 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 15.27%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $3.89 per share. This represents a $15.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Novem Group boosted its position in CVR Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in CVR Partners by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 50,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

