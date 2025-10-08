Nathalie Palladitcheff Buys 1,000 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Nathalie Palladitcheff purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.64 per share, with a total value of C$112,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$370,810.88. This represents a 43.63% increase in their position.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$112.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$105.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

