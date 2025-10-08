SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 379.1% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $595.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

