Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

