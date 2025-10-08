Owen Britton Jennings Sells 1,050 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,988,290.12. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 8,501 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $627,968.87.

On Thursday, August 21st, Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,424 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $763,036.80.

On Monday, July 21st, Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $313,849.80.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.71. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.Block’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,730,489,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,721,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,233,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYZ shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

