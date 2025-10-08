Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 26.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,658,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 369.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Entergy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ETR opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

