ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 22,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 975,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARB IOT Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARB IOT Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ARB IOT Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

