Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.37. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of -0.95.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.