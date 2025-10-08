Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $39.02. 168,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 78,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFO. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.