Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Expands By 69.3%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,500 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the August 31st total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHSN stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $1,108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHSN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chanson International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chanson International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Chanson International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

