JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.