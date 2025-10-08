JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
