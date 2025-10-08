ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 20,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 25,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ZKH Group Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $457.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

ZKH Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZKH Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

