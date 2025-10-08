La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.91. 9,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of La Rosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in La Rosa stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 358,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marex Group plc owned 49.12% of La Rosa as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

