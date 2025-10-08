Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $224.59 and traded as high as $231.08. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares last traded at $229.67, with a volume of 73,090 shares.

PAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $584.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $4.4656 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $4.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 350.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

