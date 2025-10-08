Atrinsic (NASDAQ:PTIX) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Atrinsic Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 22,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 109,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atrinsic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Get Atrinsic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atrinsic

Atrinsic Stock Down 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Atrinsic (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Atrinsic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrinsic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrinsic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.