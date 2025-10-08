Atrinsic (NASDAQ:PTIX) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Atrinsic Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 22,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 109,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atrinsic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.
Atrinsic Stock Down 1.2%
Atrinsic (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Atrinsic Company Profile
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.
