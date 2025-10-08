Ernest Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $3,937,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 371,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,258,214.40. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $370.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.55. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

