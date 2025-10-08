Andre Schulten Sells 4,252 Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andre Schulten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.79. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

