iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Reduced by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 29.6% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 400,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.52. The stock has a market cap of $703.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $676.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

