Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 5,530 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $26.54.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

