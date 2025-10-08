Laurent Moll Sells 17,200 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent Moll sold 17,200 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $217,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 343,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,584.10. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arteris Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 11,823.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arteris by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

