Laurent Moll Sells 17,200 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent Moll sold 17,200 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $217,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 343,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,584.10. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arteris Stock Down 4.6%
Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.58.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 11,823.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arteris by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.