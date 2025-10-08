Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $672.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $676.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $652.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

