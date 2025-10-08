ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $957.00 to $1,175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $1,059.00 and last traded at $1,043.30, with a volume of 1383796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,032.22.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $818.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

