Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KLAR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

KLAR opened at $41.42 on Monday. Klarna Group has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

