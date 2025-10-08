Seaport Global Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Bank of America stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $371.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

